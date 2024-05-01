FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
