Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

