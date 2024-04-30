20,312 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 15,802,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,355,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

