Auxano Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. 4,913,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,686. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

