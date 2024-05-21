BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,244 shares of company stock worth $15,177,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.69. 178,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

