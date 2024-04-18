adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

adidas Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. adidas has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

