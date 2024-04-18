WNS’s (WNS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.88.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

