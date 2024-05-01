First National Financial Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
First National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
FN opened at C$38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.05.
First National Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2042 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
