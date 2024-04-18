TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel
In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,465 shares of company stock worth $507,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Stories
