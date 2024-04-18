TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,078.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,465 shares of company stock worth $507,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

About TimkenSteel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 12.3% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 39.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.