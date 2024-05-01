Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIS. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIS

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$16.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.