Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

