Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 84,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

