Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

