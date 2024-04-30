Critical Analysis: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and Hamilton Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Donegal Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

This table compares Donegal Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 0.55% 0.15% 0.03% Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Hamilton Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $927.34 million 0.48 $4.43 million $0.16 84.00 Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 0.95 $258.73 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.