Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $57.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vital Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.