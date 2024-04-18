Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $510.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $451.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.80 and its 200-day moving average is $414.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

