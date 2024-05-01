StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AINC opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

In other Ashford news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

