Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

