Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.