Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $9.72 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 11.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

