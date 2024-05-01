Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 1st (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 1st. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

LXEO stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,955,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,298,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.