Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 1st (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 1st. Lexeo Therapeutics had issued 9,090,910 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,010 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
LXEO stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
