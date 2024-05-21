Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 1,895 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,648. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

