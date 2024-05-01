Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

