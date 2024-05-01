StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI opened at $0.31 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.