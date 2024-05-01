RXO (RXO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. RXO has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,689,717 shares of company stock valued at $54,468,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

