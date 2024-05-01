Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE TRI opened at C$207.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$159.25 and a 1-year high of C$217.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.83.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$210.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.