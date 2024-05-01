Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaman by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

