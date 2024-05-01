LKQ Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $59.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 55.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.6% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

