Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
NYSE:CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
