Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.