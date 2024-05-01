Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Rises By 16.7%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

AMRX opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

