M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 222.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.60 ($2.80).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.18. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

