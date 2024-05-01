Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increases By 11.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

