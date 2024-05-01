American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.