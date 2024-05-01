Sprout Social (SPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.