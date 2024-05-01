Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZZZ. ATB Capital upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$916.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

