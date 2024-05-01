HC Wainwright Weighs in on Longeveron Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Longeveron in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($10.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer bought 31,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hare acquired 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 148,936 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

