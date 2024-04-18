Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

