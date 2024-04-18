Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $13.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Coty
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Coty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.
Coty Price Performance
Coty stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coty
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.
See Also
