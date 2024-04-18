Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 5.2%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 1,930,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Jervois Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Jervois Global
