Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $14.60

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $13.40 to $14.60 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Paysafe Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Paysafe by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,155,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 314,617 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

