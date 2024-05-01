Brokers Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.