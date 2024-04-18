Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

