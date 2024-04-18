Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,954,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Datadog Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
