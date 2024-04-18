Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALAB. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astera Labs stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

