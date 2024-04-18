Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $847,512.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total transaction of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.