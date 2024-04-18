TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $144.35 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

