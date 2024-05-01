Zacks Research Weighs in on ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report issued on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OGS opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

