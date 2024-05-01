Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

