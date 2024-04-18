B. Riley Raises One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target to $25.00

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OLP stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

